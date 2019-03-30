F Huntebrinker Recalled to Lehigh Valley Ahead of Reading's Saturday Soiree with Wheeling

March 30, 2019





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Saturday forward Michael Huntebrinker has been recalled from loan by Lehigh Valley. The second-year professional scored six goals and 16 points in March for the Royals after being returned on loan to Reading at the start of this month. Huntebrinker registered his ninth multi-point outing (1g, 1a) of the season Friday vs. Maine. He has 17 goals and 41 points with Reading in 33 games, matching his ECHL point total from 65 games last campaign. The 2018 CCM ECHL All-Star has seen his first AHL action this season with Lehigh Valley, scoring twice in 21 games. In addition to the goals, Huntebrinker added a shootout-winning goal vs. Rochester Jan. 19.

Reading is in action Saturday on Autism Awareness Night at Santander Arena vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m.

Huntebrinker has scored 37 goals and 84 points in 106 ECHL games. The 5-foot-11, 195-lb. center has scored two hat tricks in his Royals career, one of six Royals ever to hit that milestone.

The Minnesota State graduate signed an AHL deal with Lehigh Valley in the summer of 2018 following his rookie campaign with Reading. He scored 15 goals and 53 points in 124 games at Minnesota State and was a two-time WCHA regular season champion.

Sat., Mar. 30: Autism Awareness Night with player trading card giveaway at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling, pres. by the Autism Society of Berks and Unending Promise

1) Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena

2) Player Trading Card set giveaway and postgame team autographs pres. Rieck's Printing

3) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

4) Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania will sell girl scout cookies on your way out of the arena postgame

5) Special Autism Awareness jerseys

6) Four-for-$48 Family Four Pack: four burgers, four sodas, four tickets. Call Royals office for details 610-898-7825.

Regular Season Finale

Sat., Apr. 6: FANdemonium with prize giveaways at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack

1) The Royals will hand out prizes to fans at every stoppage in play!

2) Season Ticket Holder jersey off our backs

