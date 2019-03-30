Kulbakov Stone Walls Walleye as K-Wings Win 3-0
March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Toledo, OH. - Ivan Kulbakov stopped all 27 shots he faced en route to his first professional shutout on Saturday night as the K-Wings topped the Walleye 3-0.
Kalamazoo claimed its second straight victory over the Walleye to conclude the season series. Jimmy Mullin netted the game-winning goal in his first game back after being injured on October 26 in Toledo. With the victory Kalamazoo moves within one point of Fort Wayne for third place in the Central Division.
In his first game since October 26, Jimmy Mullin got the K-Wings on the board early in the second. Chris Collins won an offensive zone draw back to Mullin who snapped off a quick shot low to the blocker side of Pat Nagle, breaking a 0-0 deadlock just 1:25 into the second.
Kyle Blaney doubled the lead for the K-Wings with just over five minutes left in regulation. On the doorstep Blaney found a loose puck in front of the net, tucking it inside the far post and past Pat Nagle to make it 2-0. Luke Sandler added an empty net goal in the final minute of play to cap off the scoring at 3-0 and secure the victory for Kalamazoo.
Ivan Kulbakov stopped all 27 shots claiming his first professional shutout while Nagle stopped 27 of 29 shots for Toledo.
Kalamazoo wraps up a three-in-three tomorrow afternoon in Wheeling, taking on the Nailers for a 3:00pm puck drop.
Kalamazoo Wings full and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2019
- Cannata Stops 46 in Shootout Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Anchors Away: Early Offense Helps 'Blades to Sweep of Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Fall in Series Finale to Rush, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Rally to Clinch Playoffs with 3-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Earn Signature Shootout Win of Season vs. Wheeling, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- 13,517 See Oilers Top Grizzlies in a Shootout - Tulsa Oilers
- Quick-Strike Cyclones Rally for Victory in Indianapolis - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Take Down Fuel in Season Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Playoff Hopes Dashed in Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Mavs Clinch Playoff Berth with 5-2 Win at Fort Wayne - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rays Come up Short to Solar Bears, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Four Goal First Period Sends Florida Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Kulbakov Stone Walls Walleye as K-Wings Win 3-0 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Three-Goal Third Sinks Mariners in 4-2 Thunder Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Play Like NY Jets in 7-0 Loss to Beast - Worcester Railers HC
- Win Streak Halted in 4-3 Loss in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Edge Nailers, 3-2 in a Shootout - Wheeling Nailers
- Master's First Pro Goal Not Enough in Glens Falls - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Set Sellout Record - Toledo Walleye
- Growlers Win Final Home Game of the Season 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Sweep Weekend with 5-2 Victory over Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Forward Ryan Walker Signs with the Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kevin Davis Returns to Grizzlies as Road Trip Continues - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers at Royals Game Day Snap Shot, March 30 - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: Sweep on the Line as 'Blades Host Admirals on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- F Huntebrinker Recalled to Lehigh Valley Ahead of Reading's Saturday Soiree with Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Jeff Lerg Returns to the Walleye - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Host Wichita Tonight in Home Finale - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Important Weekend Continues in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Autism Awareness Night Tonight vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Utah Defeats Allen 5-3 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.