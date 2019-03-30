Kulbakov Stone Walls Walleye as K-Wings Win 3-0

Toledo, OH. - Ivan Kulbakov stopped all 27 shots he faced en route to his first professional shutout on Saturday night as the K-Wings topped the Walleye 3-0.

Kalamazoo claimed its second straight victory over the Walleye to conclude the season series. Jimmy Mullin netted the game-winning goal in his first game back after being injured on October 26 in Toledo. With the victory Kalamazoo moves within one point of Fort Wayne for third place in the Central Division.

In his first game since October 26, Jimmy Mullin got the K-Wings on the board early in the second. Chris Collins won an offensive zone draw back to Mullin who snapped off a quick shot low to the blocker side of Pat Nagle, breaking a 0-0 deadlock just 1:25 into the second.

Kyle Blaney doubled the lead for the K-Wings with just over five minutes left in regulation. On the doorstep Blaney found a loose puck in front of the net, tucking it inside the far post and past Pat Nagle to make it 2-0. Luke Sandler added an empty net goal in the final minute of play to cap off the scoring at 3-0 and secure the victory for Kalamazoo.

Ivan Kulbakov stopped all 27 shots claiming his first professional shutout while Nagle stopped 27 of 29 shots for Toledo.

Kalamazoo wraps up a three-in-three tomorrow afternoon in Wheeling, taking on the Nailers for a 3:00pm puck drop.

