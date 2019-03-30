Four Goal First Period Sends Florida Past Norfolk
March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
ESTERO, FL- Sam Warning scored twice, while Jeremy Helvig made 38 saves as the Florida Everblades knocked off the Norfolk Admirals 6-2 Saturday Night at Hertz Arena. Ben Duffy had one of the Norfolk goals in the contest.
Florida jumped out front first with a goal from Alex Tonge. Tonge got the puck off a stretch pass from Ben Masella. Tonge skated in on Ty Reichenbach and went from his forehand to his backhand and slid the puck past the pad of Reichenbach to give Florida a 1-0 lead at 6:59 of the first period.
The Everblades extended their lead with a goal from Sam Warning. Matt Finn skated the puck through center-ice. Finn fed a pass to Slater Doggett on the left side. Doggett fed the pass to Warning who skated into the right circle and fired off a backhand shot that went over the glove of Reichenbach to give Florida a 2-0 lead at 8:35 of the first period.
Florida would further their lead with another goal from Sam Warning. Doggett sprung Warning in on a rush on the left side after an Admirals turnover. Warning skated through the left circle and fired a wrister over the glove of Reichenbach to give Florida a 3-0 lead at 13:58 of the first period.
Norfolk answered the Florida tally with a goal of their own, this time from Ben Duffy. Ben Duffy skated with the puck into the Florida zone on the right side. Duffy went through the right circle, maneuvered around a sliding Florida defenseman, and shot the puck past the stick of Jeremy Helvig to cut the Florida lead to 3-1 at 14:35 of the first period.
The Everblades reclaimed their three-goal lead with a short-handed goal from Josh Lammon. Lammon intercepted a pass at the Florida blue-line while the Admirals were on the power play. Lammon skated in on Reichenbach and fired a shot under the glove to give Florida a 4-1 lead at 19:45 of the first period.
Florida would extend their lead with a goal from Patrick Bajkov. Alex Tonge skated into the Norfolk zone on the left side. Tonge fed a pass to Bajkov in the right circle who shot the puck over the shoulder of Reichenbach to give Florida a 5-1 lead at 6:34 of the second period.
Florida added another second period goal from Alex Tonge to make the score 6-1.
The Admirals answered with a late goal from Alex Rodriguez but would lose by a 6-2 margin. Ty Reichenbach made 29 saves on 35 shots to take the loss for Norfolk, while Jeremy Helvig made 38 saves on 30 shots to get the win for Florida.
The Admirals return to home ice this week at Scope Arena for their final homestand of the season. Puck drops against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m.
