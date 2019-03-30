Cyclones Take Down Fuel in Season Finale

Indianapolis, IN- The Cincinnati Cyclones (49-12-4-3) upended the Indy Fuel, 4-3 on Saturday night, in the finale of their 12-game season series. Forwards Myles Powell, Spencer Dorowicz, Brady Vail, and Justin Vaive netted the goals for the Cyclones, who move to within two points of the Brabham Cup as the ECHL regular season champions.

After the Fuel took a 1-0 lead early in the first on a goal from Radovan Bondra, the Cyclones evened the game at the 8:56 mark, when forward Shaw Boomhower threw a pass from the left corner to Powell who was coming down the slot, and he rifled a shot in to tie the game, 1-1. Cincinnati took the lead 20 seconds later when Dorowicz brought the buck from behind the net and scored on a wrap-around, putting the 'Clones ahead, 2-1.

The momentum was short-lived, as with under four minutes remaining Fuel forward Logan Nelson found the back of the net off a Cyclones defender to tie the game, 2-2, heading into the first intermission.

The 2-2 score held up throughout the entirety of the second, and in the third Indy took a 3-2 lead when forward Ryan Rupert netted his 24 thgoal of the season at the 3:44 mark.

Cincinnati got back on track 3:04 later when Vail took a pass in the right circle, and he snapped a shot into the top right corner off the post to tie the game, 3-3. Roughly a minute and a half later Cincinnati scored again when Vaive crashed the net following a scrum in front, and he jammed in the loose puck to give the Cyclones the lead back, 4-3.

The Fuel peppered the Cyclones net for the remainder of the contest, including a flurry of shots in the final seconds, however the Cincinnati defense held strong, blocking five shot opportunities to preserve the Cyclones 4-3 win.

Cincinnati was outshot, 34-23 on the night, with goaltender Ty Rimmer stopping 31 in the win. The Cyclones wrap up their two-game weekend on Sunday afternoon against the Toledo Walleye. Face-off is scheduled for 5:15pm ET in Toledo.

