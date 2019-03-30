Cannata Stops 46 in Shootout Loss

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Joe Cannata stopped 46 of 47 shots for the Utah Grizzlies, who picked up a standings point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night at BOK Center.

Tulsa took a 1-0 lead as Roman Ammirato scored his 11th of the season with 38 seconds left in the first period. Tulsa outshot Utah 13 to 6 in the first period and 48 to 31 for the game.

Utah tied up the game as Joey Ratelle scored his 3rd of the season 1:03 into the 2nd period. Tulsa took 18 shots in the 2nd frame but Joe Cannata stopped all of them to keep the game tied.

Neither team scored in the third period or overtime to force a shootout. Utah was 0 for 3 on the power play, while Tulsa was 0 for 2.

Tulsa's first 2 shooters each scored, Adam Phillips and Dylan Bredo. Utah's Ty Lewis was stopped by Tulsa goalie Devin Williams, who stopped 30 of 31 shots in the game. Caleb Herbert shot second for the Grizzlies and scored. Tulsa's Ammirato was denied by Cannata. Kevin Davis was the third shooter for Utah and was stopped by Williams to end the game.

The 6th game of 7 straight on the road for the Grizzlies is Sunday in Tulsa at 3:00 pm MST. Utah is currently 2-2-0-1 in the current trip. Utah got 1 standings point for forcing the shootout. They have 79 on the year, while Tulsa is in 2nd place in the division with 84 points.

3 stars of the game

1. Adam Phillips (Tulsa) - shootout goal.

2. Joe Cannata (Utah) - 46 for 47 saves.

3. Roman Ammirato (Tulsa) - 1 goal. 3 shots on goal.

