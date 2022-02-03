Upcoming Manitoba-Texas Schedule Adjusted

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to inclement weather and related travel issues, the schedule of upcoming games between the Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars has been adjusted.

The game originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 between the Stars and Moose at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg has been rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Because of this, the game scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Texas' game at Manitoba on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre will remain as scheduled. Additionally, the game on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will remain as scheduled.

All tickets distributed for Monday, Feb. 7, including those redistributed from the postponed game originally scheduled for Dec. 21, will automatically reflect the new date of Tuesday, Feb. 8. Fans with questions are asked to email tickets@texasstars.com. As a reminder, our staff is working from home and our office is closed, so voicemails will not be responded to until Monday.

