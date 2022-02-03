Upcoming Manitoba-Texas Schedule Adjusted
February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to inclement weather and related travel issues, the schedule of upcoming games between the Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars has been adjusted.
The game originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 between the Stars and Moose at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg has been rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Because of this, the game scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Texas' game at Manitoba on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre will remain as scheduled. Additionally, the game on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will remain as scheduled.
All tickets distributed for Monday, Feb. 7, including those redistributed from the postponed game originally scheduled for Dec. 21, will automatically reflect the new date of Tuesday, Feb. 8. Fans with questions are asked to email tickets@texasstars.com. As a reminder, our staff is working from home and our office is closed, so voicemails will not be responded to until Monday.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars face off with the Manitoba Moose
(Andy Nietupski)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2022
- Affiliate Report - February 2022 - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Adjusts Schedule for Upcoming Manitoba-Texas Games - AHL
- IceHogs Host Wild on Pepsi Cooler Bag Giveaway Night on Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Announce Adjusted Games - Manitoba Moose
- Upcoming Manitoba-Texas Schedule Adjusted - Texas Stars
- Hudson Fasching Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Jamie Devane Signs Extension with Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Joe Veleno Reassigned, Josh Dickinson Released - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Announce Rescheduled Away Game - Manitoba Moose
- AHL Announces Schedule Change to March 21 Iowa Wild Game - Iowa Wild
- Rangers Assign Zac Jones to Wolf Pack, Recall Jarred Tinordi - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Forward Dominic Franco Launches 'Friends of Franco' Ticket Program in Partnership with Veterans Outreach Center - Rochester Americans
- Heat Hit Abbotsford for Two-Game Set - Stockton Heat
- Hockey Is for Everyone Game Set for February 19 - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Partner with UCB Canada to Host Faith and Family Night - Belleville Senators
- Kalynuk Returns to IceHogs Ahead of Home-And-Home vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Reassign Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Czuczman and McIntyre to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Johansen, Copley Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Homestand Continues this Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Seattle Assigns Kole Lind, Connor Carrick and Cale Fleury to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Silver Knights Win, 5-3, against Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Doubles up Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Sikura's Hat Trick Leads Eagles to 4-2 Win over San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Friday's Heat-Canucks Game Selected as AHLTV Free Game of the Week - Stockton Heat
- Soderblom Solid Again, But Hogs Fall to Ads - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Upcoming Manitoba-Texas Schedule Adjusted
- Dallas Stars Acquire Forward Alexey Lipanov from Tampa Bay in Exchange for Forward Tye Felhaber
- Stars Point Streak Snapped at Six in Close Loss to Laval
- Stars Shine Bright in Front of Sellout Crowd
- Dallas Stars Reassign Khudobin to Texas, Gardner to the Taxi Squad and Barteaux to Idaho