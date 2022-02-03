5 Things: Heat at Abbotsford

February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (24-7-3-1) at ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS (15-13-3-1)

7:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (14)

Points - Matthew Phillips/Jakob Pelletier (33)

Canucks:

Goals - Sheldon Dries (16)

Points - Sheldon Dries (29)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 27-for-143, 18.9% (17th)/PK - 133-for-148, 89.9% (1st)

Canucks:

PP - 26-for-131, 19.8% (11th)/PK - 122-for-149, 81.9% (t-16th)

1. HEAT INDEX

It's been a minute since the Heat and Canucks last clashed, Stockton taking a pair of one-goal games over Abbotsford in early November, a different-looking Heat roster taking on the Canucks' AHL affiliate at Stockton Arena. It's a homecoming of sorts for the Heat today, who called Abbotsford home from 2009-10 through 2013-14, and the first of two trips north of the border to face off against the Canucks this month.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... After an up-and-down start to the post-holiday-break portion of the schedule, Stockton has amassed points in four its last five tilts, a span that includes wins over Ontario, Henderson and Tucson. The Canucks saw a four-game win streak snapped in their last outing, a 5-3 setback against the Manitoba Moose on Sunday. THAT... The Canucks have been pretty potent on home ice this season, bringing a record of 8-4-2-1 into Thursday's matchup. The Heat lead the Pacific Division with a .656 point percentage on the road and a record of 10-5-0-1, outscoring opponents 57-47 in their own venues. THE OTHER... Looking to beat the Canucks? Jump on them early. The Canucks are 1-8-2-0 on the year when trailing after a period, the same mark when trailing after two. By comparison, the Heat are 13-0-2-1 when leading after 20 and 18-1-2-0 when ahead after 40, and they are 2-2-0-0 on the year when down at the first break, 4-5-0-0 when down at the second. The teams split the early lead in their previous series, each leading at the first break in one game but the Heat owning the edge at the second both times.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Matthew Phillips

He has 10 points in Stockton's last nine games and can etch his name into the Heat record books with another goal, which would put him in sole possession of the team's all-time goals scored record (51) ahead of Andrew Mangiapane.

Canucks - Nic Petan

The centerman did not play in the teams' first two-game set and rides a six-game scoring streak with eight assists in that span into tonight's game.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips is one goal shy of setting the team's goal-scoring record.

5. QUOTABLE

"For Matthew, when he's at his best he wants to be in big moments. Saturday was a first-place matchup in our division. That's a big moment. That's a competitive moment. You need your best players to be your best players if you want to have success as a team. That's what Matt does in big games. He's done that for a majority of his career. He's been really effective here of late, and he drives the offensive bus for us." - Mitch Love on Matthew Phillips' play of late

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.