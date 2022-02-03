Friday's Heat-Canucks Game Selected as AHLTV Free Game of the Week

STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that Friday's contest between the Stockton Heat and Abbotsford Canucks has been chosen as the AHLTV Free Game of the Week.

Stockton enters the tilt at the Abbotsford Centre as the top team in the AHL's Western Conference with a 24-7-3-1 record (.743 pct) for the first-ever contest for the Heat at Abbotsford. The Heat are 2-0-0-0 on the year against the Canucks, both wins coming at Stockton Arena.

To watch the game, head to AHLTV.com and sign in, no purchase required.

