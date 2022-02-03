AHL Announces Schedule Change to March 21 Iowa Wild Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League, in conjunction with the Iowa Wild, today announced a schedule change to Iowa's game on Mar. 21 against the Manitoba Moose. Originally scheduled for Monday, Mar. 21 at 7 p.m. CT, the game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Mar. 20, at 3 p.m. CT.

All tickets purchased for Mar. 21 will be honored for the rescheduled game on Mar. 20. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected. All printed tickets will be valid for Mar. 20.

If you are unable to attend this game, please contact us prior to Mar. 20 by calling (515) 564-8700 or emailing tickets@iowawild.com to discuss your options.

