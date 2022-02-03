AHL Announces Schedule Change to March 21 Iowa Wild Game
February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League, in conjunction with the Iowa Wild, today announced a schedule change to Iowa's game on Mar. 21 against the Manitoba Moose. Originally scheduled for Monday, Mar. 21 at 7 p.m. CT, the game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Mar. 20, at 3 p.m. CT.
All tickets purchased for Mar. 21 will be honored for the rescheduled game on Mar. 20. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected. All printed tickets will be valid for Mar. 20.
If you are unable to attend this game, please contact us prior to Mar. 20 by calling (515) 564-8700 or emailing tickets@iowawild.com to discuss your options.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
