Heat Hit Abbotsford for Two-Game Set

Thursday, February 3, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (24-7-3-1; 1st Pacific) at Abbotsford Canucks (15-13-3-1; 6th Pacific)

LOCATION: Abbotsford Centre | Abbotsford, British Columbia

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat make their first-ever trip to the Abbotsford Centre for a pair of contests, Thursday and Friday against the Canucks. Stockton is coming off a 2-1 victory over the Ontario Reign on Saturday, a game that pushed the Heat back into first place in the Pacific Division and Western Conference.

TIED AT THE TOP

With Matthew Phillips' shorthanded goal on Saturday, he moved into a tie with linemate Jakob Pelletier for the team's scoring lead with 33 points on the year. Stockton's top line of Pelletier, Phillips and Glenn Gawdin (32 points) occupies each of the top three spots in Stockton's season scoring marks.

INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Phillips' goal did more than push his season total to the top. It was his 50th AHL goal, tying him with Andrew Mangiapane for the all-time goal scoring lead in Stockton's history. Of those 50 goals, Phillips has amassed 40 at even strength, nine on the power play and one down a skater.

PHILP FEELIN' IT

The third-year pro got the scoring started in Stockton's last outing, notching his ninth goal of the season. The all-situations forward, now with 21 points in 33 games, has nine points in Stockton's last 11 with a pair of multi-point efforts in that span, matching his total from the first 22 contests.

A TIME TO KILL

The Heat have gone a perfect 6-for-6 down a skater in each of their last two games, including the blanking of the AHL's top power play in the win over Ontario. Stockton has killed 13 consecutive opponent power plays entering Thursday's tilt at Abbotsford. In two meetings with the Canucks this season, Stockton's PK has gone 9-for-10.

DOWNTON ABBY

Stockton hits Abbotsford for the first time ever on Thursday, the Heat owning a 2-0-0-0 mark this season against the Canucks. It's a homecoming of sorts for Calgary's AHL affiliate, which called the Abbotsford Centre home from 2009-10 through 2013-14, amassing a record of 196-144-21-27 and earning three playoff berths.

