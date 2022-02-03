Hockey Is for Everyone Game Set for February 19

The Checkers' annual Hockey is for Everyone game, which celebrates and promotes diversity and inclusion in hockey, is set for Saturday, Feb. 19.

All are welcome for our 6 p.m. game against the Cleveland Monsters as we host several groups including:

Time Out Youth

Black Girl Hockey Club

Latin American Chamber of Commerce

Urban Promise Charlotte

Queens University of Charlotte Diversity, Inclusion & Community Engagement

Girls Youth Hockey at Extreme Ice Center

A special package including a game ticket and a pair of rainbow socks is available now starting at just $25. For other ticket options, please contact a Checkers' represenative at (704) 342-4423.

