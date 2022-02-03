Hockey Is for Everyone Game Set for February 19
February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers' annual Hockey is for Everyone game, which celebrates and promotes diversity and inclusion in hockey, is set for Saturday, Feb. 19.
All are welcome for our 6 p.m. game against the Cleveland Monsters as we host several groups including:
Time Out Youth
Black Girl Hockey Club
Latin American Chamber of Commerce
Urban Promise Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte Diversity, Inclusion & Community Engagement
Girls Youth Hockey at Extreme Ice Center
A special package including a game ticket and a pair of rainbow socks is available now starting at just $25. For other ticket options, please contact a Checkers' represenative at (704) 342-4423.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2022
- Rangers Assign Zac Jones to Wolf Pack, Recall Jarred Tinordi - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Forward Dominic Franco Launches 'Friends of Franco' Ticket Program in Partnership with Veterans Outreach Center - Rochester Americans
- Heat Hit Abbotsford for Two-Game Set - Stockton Heat
- Hockey Is for Everyone Game Set for February 19 - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Partner with UCB Canada to Host Faith and Family Night - Belleville Senators
- Kalynuk Returns to IceHogs Ahead of Home-And-Home vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Reassign Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Czuczman and McIntyre to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Johansen, Copley Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Homestand Continues this Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Seattle Assigns Kole Lind, Connor Carrick and Cale Fleury to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Silver Knights Win, 5-3, against Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Doubles up Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Sikura's Hat Trick Leads Eagles to 4-2 Win over San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Friday's Heat-Canucks Game Selected as AHLTV Free Game of the Week - Stockton Heat
- Soderblom Solid Again, But Hogs Fall to Ads - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.