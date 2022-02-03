Minnesota Wild Reassigns Czuczman and McIntyre to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Kevin Czuczman and goaltender Zane McIntyre to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Czuczman, 31 (1/9/91), owns four assists and 11 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 games with Iowa this season. He tied his career-high three-game assist and point streak, Jan. 4-8. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of London, Ontario, spent a majority of the 2020-21 season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and recorded four assists and 45 shots on goal in 28 games. He also played in two NHL games with Pittsburgh last season. The left-shot blueliner owns 128 points (24-104=128) and 338 PIM in 425 career AHL games with Bridgeport (2014-16), Manitoba (2016-17), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2017-21) and Iowa.

McIntyre, 29 (8/20/92), is 5-4-0 with a 2.45 goals-against average (GAA) and a .914 save percentage (SV%) in nine games with Iowa this season. McIntyre also played three games with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL this season, going 2-1-0 with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 SV%. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, owns a record of 119-61-25 with a 2.51 GAA, a .910 SV% and 14 shutouts in 214 career AHL contests in seven seasons with Providence, Binghamton, Utica, Lehigh Valley, Tucson and Iowa (2015-22). He is 8-11 with a 2.79 GAA and a .895 SV% in 21 career Calder Cup Playoff contests. He wears No. 70 with Iowa.

Iowa plays the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Feb. 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. CT. Minnesota plays in Winnipeg against the Jets on Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

