IceHogs Host Wild on Pepsi Cooler Bag Giveaway Night on Saturday

The Rockford IceHogs complete their home-and-home weekend against the Iowa Wild on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center!

The first 1,500 fans receive a FREE IceHogs cooler back presented by Pepsi! Be sure to arrive early!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

