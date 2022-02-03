Silver Knights Win, 5-3, against Barracuda
February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Orleans Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The contest began when Barracuda's Jake McGrew scored 4:10 into the first period. Peter DiLiberatore tied up the contest after he netted one at the end of the period. The lead was regained by San Jose when Evan Weinger scored a goal to start the second period. With just .9 seconds left in the second period, a goal from Paul Cotter once again tied up the contest, 2-2. John Leonard of the Barracuda capitalized on a power play, earning the third of the night for San Jose. Pavel Dorofeyev tied up the game for the third time of the night, getting a goal 5:20 into the third frame. Cotter followed with his second goal of the game, giving the Silver Knights the first lead of the night. In the final 9 seconds, Cotter earned a hat trick, giving Henderson the 5-3 win.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights face off against the San Jose Barracuda tomorrow night at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2022
- Silver Knights Win, 5-3, against Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Doubles up Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Sikura's Hat Trick Leads Eagles to 4-2 Win over San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Friday's Heat-Canucks Game Selected as AHLTV Free Game of the Week - Stockton Heat
- Soderblom Solid Again, But Hogs Fall to Ads - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Win, 5-3, against Barracuda
- Series Preview vs. San Jose: February 2 & 3
- Henderson Shutout by Colorado, 4-0
- Henderson Wins, 3-2, in Shootout against Colorado
- The Road Ahead: January 28