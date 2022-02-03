Silver Knights Win, 5-3, against Barracuda

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The contest began when Barracuda's Jake McGrew scored 4:10 into the first period. Peter DiLiberatore tied up the contest after he netted one at the end of the period. The lead was regained by San Jose when Evan Weinger scored a goal to start the second period. With just .9 seconds left in the second period, a goal from Paul Cotter once again tied up the contest, 2-2. John Leonard of the Barracuda capitalized on a power play, earning the third of the night for San Jose. Pavel Dorofeyev tied up the game for the third time of the night, getting a goal 5:20 into the third frame. Cotter followed with his second goal of the game, giving the Silver Knights the first lead of the night. In the final 9 seconds, Cotter earned a hat trick, giving Henderson the 5-3 win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights face off against the San Jose Barracuda tomorrow night at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

