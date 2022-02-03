Rangers Assign Zac Jones to Wolf Pack, Recall Jarred Tinordi
February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Thursday morning that the club has assigned defenseman Zac Jones to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have recalled defenseman Jarred Tinordi from the Wolf Pack.
Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 25 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 18 points (4 g, 14 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. He currently leads all Wolf Pack defensemen in scoring.
Jones has also skated in six NHL games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 season, scoring an assist.
Tinordi, signed by the Rangers as a free agent on July 28th, 2021, has appeared in seven games with the Rangers this season and has scored one goal. Tinordi skated in five games with the Wolf Pack earlier this season on a conditioning stint, registering an assist.
Formerly the captain of the Milwaukee Admirals (2018-19, 2019-20), Tinordi, 29, has appeared in 402 career AHL games and scored 92 career points (20 g, 72 a) over the course of nine seasons.
The Pack will play another back-to-back set next weekend, starting tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. against the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center.
The Pack is back at the XL Center Saturday evening with a special 5:00 p.m. puck drop. The Pack host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on 'Star Wars Night' at the XL Center. The first 1,500 fans will also receive a Wolf Pack pint glass courtesy of Lewis Real Estate Services. We will also be holding a postgame skate! Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2022
- Rangers Assign Zac Jones to Wolf Pack, Recall Jarred Tinordi - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Forward Dominic Franco Launches 'Friends of Franco' Ticket Program in Partnership with Veterans Outreach Center - Rochester Americans
- Heat Hit Abbotsford for Two-Game Set - Stockton Heat
- Hockey Is for Everyone Game Set for February 19 - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Partner with UCB Canada to Host Faith and Family Night - Belleville Senators
- Kalynuk Returns to IceHogs Ahead of Home-And-Home vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Reassign Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Czuczman and McIntyre to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Johansen, Copley Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Homestand Continues this Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Seattle Assigns Kole Lind, Connor Carrick and Cale Fleury to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Silver Knights Win, 5-3, against Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Doubles up Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Sikura's Hat Trick Leads Eagles to 4-2 Win over San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Friday's Heat-Canucks Game Selected as AHLTV Free Game of the Week - Stockton Heat
- Soderblom Solid Again, But Hogs Fall to Ads - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Rangers Assign Zac Jones to Wolf Pack, Recall Jarred Tinordi
- Wolf Pack Rally to Defeat Bears 3-2 in the Shootout
- Wolf Pack Open Three-Game Week with Trip to Hershey
- Rangers Assign Barron, Brodzinski, Lundkvist and Húska to Wolf Pack
- Rangers Assign Four to Wolf Pack as Club Completes Numerous Transactions