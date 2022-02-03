Rangers Assign Zac Jones to Wolf Pack, Recall Jarred Tinordi

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Thursday morning that the club has assigned defenseman Zac Jones to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have recalled defenseman Jarred Tinordi from the Wolf Pack.

Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 25 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 18 points (4 g, 14 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. He currently leads all Wolf Pack defensemen in scoring.

Jones has also skated in six NHL games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 season, scoring an assist.

Tinordi, signed by the Rangers as a free agent on July 28th, 2021, has appeared in seven games with the Rangers this season and has scored one goal. Tinordi skated in five games with the Wolf Pack earlier this season on a conditioning stint, registering an assist.

Formerly the captain of the Milwaukee Admirals (2018-19, 2019-20), Tinordi, 29, has appeared in 402 career AHL games and scored 92 career points (20 g, 72 a) over the course of nine seasons.

