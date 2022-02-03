IceHogs Back on Home Ice Tonight against Milwaukee
February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs return home from a weekend road trip with stops in Milwaukee and Chicago to host the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7 PM at BMO Harris Bank Arena. Tonight is the seventh of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.
Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!
Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.
Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!
Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy
Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.
IceHogs and Admirals Clash on a Winning Weekday Tonight
The IceHogs host the Admirals tonight on a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, February 15 vs. Iowa)! Buy Tickets
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank
Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.
