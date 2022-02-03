Admirals at Home for Two Games this Weekend

February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals return home to Panther Arena for a pair of games this weekend as they take on their I-94 rival Chicago Wolves in games on Friday night at 7 pm and then again on Saturday evening at 6 pm.

On Friday night the Admirals will welcome the University of Wisconsin Badger Band, courtesy of Pegasus Partners. The Badger Band will play from the stands during the game and then hit the ice for a special "Fourth Period."

In addition to the Badger Band, the first 2,500 fans to the game will take home a red Admirals t-shirt, courtesy of Baird.

Friday night will also feature the team's first ever Women in Sports Night! A ticket for this package includes the opportunity to hear from women across the sports industry in a variety of fields including Tera Black the COO of the Charlotte Checkers, Hayley Moore, VP/Hockey Operations for the American Hockey League and Megan Gorecki, Social Media Manager for the Milwaukee Bucks.

At both Friday and Saturday night's games the Admirals will wear jersey specialty jerseys to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Wisconsin. The jerseys, which were designed by Traction Factory, feature the Special Olympics Gold used in their 50th Anniversary Logo. The jerseys are currently up for bid at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com and the proceeds will benefit SOWI. The auction will conclude on Saturday night at 7:30 pm.

Fans can purchase tickets for either game, including the Women in Sports package, by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or visiting the team's website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.