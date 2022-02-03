Admirals at Home for Two Games this Weekend
February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals return home to Panther Arena for a pair of games this weekend as they take on their I-94 rival Chicago Wolves in games on Friday night at 7 pm and then again on Saturday evening at 6 pm.
On Friday night the Admirals will welcome the University of Wisconsin Badger Band, courtesy of Pegasus Partners. The Badger Band will play from the stands during the game and then hit the ice for a special "Fourth Period."
In addition to the Badger Band, the first 2,500 fans to the game will take home a red Admirals t-shirt, courtesy of Baird.
Friday night will also feature the team's first ever Women in Sports Night! A ticket for this package includes the opportunity to hear from women across the sports industry in a variety of fields including Tera Black the COO of the Charlotte Checkers, Hayley Moore, VP/Hockey Operations for the American Hockey League and Megan Gorecki, Social Media Manager for the Milwaukee Bucks.
At both Friday and Saturday night's games the Admirals will wear jersey specialty jerseys to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Wisconsin. The jerseys, which were designed by Traction Factory, feature the Special Olympics Gold used in their 50th Anniversary Logo. The jerseys are currently up for bid at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com and the proceeds will benefit SOWI. The auction will conclude on Saturday night at 7:30 pm.
Fans can purchase tickets for either game, including the Women in Sports package, by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or visiting the team's website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2022
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: February 3rd, 2022 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Back on Home Ice Tonight against Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals at Home for Two Games this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- Affiliate Report - February 2022 - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Adjusts Schedule for Upcoming Manitoba-Texas Games - AHL
- IceHogs Host Wild on Pepsi Cooler Bag Giveaway Night on Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Announce Adjusted Games - Manitoba Moose
- Upcoming Manitoba-Texas Schedule Adjusted - Texas Stars
- Hudson Fasching Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Jamie Devane Signs Extension with Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Joe Veleno Reassigned, Josh Dickinson Released - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Announce Rescheduled Away Game - Manitoba Moose
- AHL Announces Schedule Change to March 21 Iowa Wild Game - Iowa Wild
- Rangers Assign Zac Jones to Wolf Pack, Recall Jarred Tinordi - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Forward Dominic Franco Launches 'Friends of Franco' Ticket Program in Partnership with Veterans Outreach Center - Rochester Americans
- Heat Hit Abbotsford for Two-Game Set - Stockton Heat
- Hockey Is for Everyone Game Set for February 19 - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Partner with UCB Canada to Host Faith and Family Night - Belleville Senators
- Kalynuk Returns to IceHogs Ahead of Home-And-Home vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Reassign Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Czuczman and McIntyre to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Johansen, Copley Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Homestand Continues this Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Seattle Assigns Kole Lind, Connor Carrick and Cale Fleury to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Silver Knights Win, 5-3, against Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Doubles up Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Sikura's Hat Trick Leads Eagles to 4-2 Win over San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Friday's Heat-Canucks Game Selected as AHLTV Free Game of the Week - Stockton Heat
- Soderblom Solid Again, But Hogs Fall to Ads - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.