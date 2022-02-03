Moose Announce Adjusted Games

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Texas Stars, announced that due to inclement weather and related travel issues, the schedule of upcoming games between the Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars has been adjusted.

AHL Game #640 - Texas at Manitoba - rescheduled from Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 6, 2 p.m. CT

AHL Game #652 - Texas at Manitoba - remains Saturday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m. CT

AHL Game #389 - Manitoba at Texas - rescheduled from Feb. 7 to Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. CT

AHL Game #401 - Manitoba at Texas - remains Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. CT

