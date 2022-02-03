Joe Veleno Reassigned, Josh Dickinson Released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned center Joe Veleno to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins released center Josh Dickinson from his professional tryout, returning him to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Veleno has been featured on the Red Wings' roster since Nov. 15, logging six points (4-2-6) in 31 outings. The 22-year-old registered a goal and a plus-one rating in a 5-3 defeat against Los Angeles on Wednesday. Veleno, a third-year pro, has appeared in 36 games with Detroit throughout his career and has totaled seven points (5-2-7) and 18 penalty minutes. The Kirkland, Quebec, native has appeared in seven contests with Grand Rapids this campaign and registered two penalty minutes and three goals, including two on the power play. The center tied a career high when he lit the lamp twice on Oct. 16 at Milwaukee in a 7-3 defeat. Veleno has not played with Grand Rapids since Nov. 13 against Manitoba. The former first-round draft choice has spent much of his pro career with the Griffins, recording 29 points (15-14-29) and 24 penalty minutes in 65 outings.

Dickinson joined Grand Rapids for the third time this season on Dec. 27 and has logged three points (2-1-3), eight penalty minutes and a plus-five rating in 15 games this year in the AHL. The fourth-year pro registered his first point as a Griffin on Dec. 10 against Manitoba. A native of Georgetown, Ontario, the forward skated in his 150th game as a pro on Dec. 22. In the ECHL with Toledo, Dickinson has recorded 26 points (9-17-26) in 18 games.

