Johansen, Copley Re-Assigned to Bears

February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Lucas Johansen and goaltender Pheonix Copley have been re-assigned to the Bears. Additionally, the club announced that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

Johansen, 24, has posted 13 points (3g, 10a) and a +16 plus/minus rating in 31 games with Hershey this season. In 164 career games with Hershey, Johansen has recorded 58 points (12g, 46a).

Johansen was selected with the Capitals' first-round pick, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut and recorded his first NHL point on Dec. 31 versus the Detroit Red Wings.

Copley, 30, has played in 21 games this season for the Bears, recording a 12-7-2 record with a 2.50 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage to go along with two shutouts. He has won his last three starts with Hershey, allowing just three goals over that span. In his AHL career with Hershey and Chicago, Copley is 112-67-24 with a 2.54 goals-against average, a .910 save-percentage, and 15 shutouts.

He appeared in one game with the Capitals during his recall, stopping 21-of-22 shots in relief in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton on Feb. 2.

Shepard, 26, is 3-1-0 with Hershey with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage in four games with Hershey. He spent time on Washington's Taxi Squad, and has also appeared in nine games with South Carolina, going 3-4-2 with a .903 save percentage.

The Bears are back in action on Friday as they visit the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

