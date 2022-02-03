American Hockey League Adjusts Schedule for Upcoming Manitoba-Texas Games

February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to inclement weather and related travel issues, the schedule of upcoming games between the Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars has been adjusted.

AHL Game #640 - Texas at Manitoba - rescheduled from Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 6, 2 p.m. CT

AHL Game #652 - Texas at Manitoba - remains Saturday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m. CT

AHL Game #389 - Manitoba at Texas - rescheduled from Feb. 7 to Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. CT

AHL Game #401 - Manitoba at Texas - remains Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. CT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.