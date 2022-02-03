Heat Welcome Adams, Sherman as Community Marketing Partners

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the club's first-ever name, image, likeness partnerships with Erica Adams and Sedona Sherman, student-athletes from the University of the Pacific.

Adams, a sophomore on the women's basketball team, was a member of the WCC All-Freshman team in 2020-21 and ranks fourth on the Tigers this season with 7.1 points-per-game. Off the court, the San Ramon, California native is passionate about helping local youth and is a Health, Exercise & Sports Science major and plans to pursue a career in sports medicine.

Sherman, a junior on the women's indoor and beach volleyball teams, was fourth on the indoor squad with 163 kills in the 2021 season. Outside of competition, the Litchfield Park, Arizona native is passionate about mental health initiatives, has been part of the WCC's academic all-conference volleyball team for three years and is a Psychology major.

"We are excited to welcome Erica and Sedona to our team as Heat partners," said Heat president Jamie Cochrane. "Their commitment to local charitable causes and leading by example in competition, in the classroom and in the community made them perfect fits for our first-ever name, image, likeness partnerships. We're thrilled to be able to support them in their academic and athletic careers and to add them to our team."

With the partnerships, Adams and Sherman will appear at various community events as extensions of the Heat staff, can be seen at games and will continue their efforts in Stockton community both in tandem with and independently of Heat initiatives.

