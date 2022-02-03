Belleville Sens Partner with UCB Canada to Host Faith and Family Night
February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce a partnership with UCB Canada to host Faith and Family Night, on Saturday March 19, 2022, when the Senators host the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Faith and Family Night events include first intermission games and prizes and a CAA Chuck-A-Puck during the second intermission supporting Quinte Youth Unlimited. QYC is a not-for-profit, registered charity and a faith-based, non-denominational, international youth organization supporting hundreds of youths in the Quinte Region each year.
"Faith and Family Night is an amazing opportunity for families," says UCB Radio's Community Engagement Manager, John Connor. "Not only is it a chance to watch a Belleville Senators game, but it's a great time to simply be together with so many people in our community who are united in faith. We're excited to be sponsoring this event and bringing positive, uplifting music to enhance the evening."
Executive Director at Quinte Youth Unlimited, Colin Leaver, says money raised during the CAA Chuck-A-Puck will make a big difference in supporting young people in our community.
"Youth are growing up in difficult times. They love hanging with friends, playing games and pizza - but what they need is quite different. They need someone to hear them, a safe place to go and adults who care for them. That's what the Quinte Youth Unlimited Centre is for," says Leaver.
Tickets for Faith and Family Night can be purchased through the CAA Arena Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster, with special pricing available for groups of 10 or more fans. More information on group tickets can be found by emailing Ben Cochrane (cochraneb@bellevillesens.com.
