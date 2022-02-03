Penguins Homestand Continues this Weekend

February 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins three-game homestand continues with a pair of contests this weekend against a pair of Atlantic Division opponents.

The Bridgeport Islanders make their first trip of the season to NEPA on Friday night for a 7:05pm puck drop.

It's another EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY, with lower bowl tickets available for just $16, and select domestic draft beers are just $2 from 6-7:30pm.

This Saturday, the Penguins host the Providence Bruins on HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE night at 6:05pm. We're kicking off this month-long campaign to promote diversity in the sport by highlighting under-represented groups.

Fans will see video clips from individuals discussing their paths to the pros throughout the night, and all in attendance will receive a special HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE poster featuring Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph, courtesy of the Times-Leader.

Throughout the month, we'll have special interviews and discussions in our BREAKAWAY game program with individuals from diverse backgrounds who are now working in the world of hockey. We'll also be highlighting a different hockey hero in each issue as part of Black History Month.

Tickets for this weekend's games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office or by calling 570-208-7367.

Individual game tickets and partial ticket packages for the 2021-22 season, including 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook andPremium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Packages for the 2022-23 season are also available now, and everyone who signs up for next season before February 4 will have a chance to Shoot For Your Seat at an upcoming game. Make your shot and receive your season ticket package for FREE during the 2022-2023 season!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.