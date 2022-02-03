Kalynuk Returns to IceHogs Ahead of Home-And-Home vs. Iowa

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League from the active roster.

The IceHogs hit the road for a home-and-home series with the Iowa Wild this weekend. Rockford will travel to Des Moines, IA on Friday, February 4 for a 7PM puck drop in Wells Fargo Arena. The two teams will face off again in Rockford on Saturday, February 5 at 6PM at BMO Harris Bank Arena. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

