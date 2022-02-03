Moose Reassign Desrosiers

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Philippe Desrosiers to the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL.

Philippe Desrosiers

Goaltender

Born Aug. 16, 1995 -- Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 204 -- Catches L

Desrosiers, 26, has suited up in two games for the Moose this season. The netminder has a record of 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. Desrosiers has appeared in 15 games for the Lions this season with a record of 12-3-0 to go along with a 2.64 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and one shutout.

The Moose welcome the Texas Stars to Canada Life Centre for a pair of games this weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 4 and 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 5. Extremely limited tickets are available at MooseHockey.com. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

