Soderblom Solid Again, But Hogs Fall to Ads

Rockford, IL - Rockford goalie Arvid Soderblom has been nearly perfect each of the last three games and Wednesday night was no different. Soderblom made 28 saves but it wasn't enough as the Milwaukee Admirals (20-18-2-2) defeated the IceHogs (16-15-3-1) 2-0 Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bank Arena in another goaltending dual.

In each of the last three games Soderblom has allowed three goals, including just two in regulation but the IceHogs have countered with just one goal of their own in those three games.

On Wednesday the IceHogs couldn't solve Milwaukee goalie and reigning AHL Player of the Week Connor Ingram. Rockford peppered him with 26 shots but he turned them all away in leading Milwaukee to their seventh straight win.

After no scoring action in the first and second periods, Milwaukee forward Mitch McLain netted his career-high 11th goal of the season on a backhander at 14:17 in the closing frame.

It was the first goal Soderblom had allowed in 119:00 minutes of play.

Later in the period Admirals forward Matt Luff tallied the empty-netter to seal the 2-0 win for Milwaukee.

The IceHogs now hit the road for a home-and-home series with the Iowa Wild this weekend. Rockford will travel to Des Moines, IA on Friday, February 4 for a 7PM puck drop in Wells Fargo Arena. The two teams will face off again in Rockford on Saturday, February 5 at 6PM at BMO Harris Bank Arena. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

