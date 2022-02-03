Seattle Assigns Kole Lind, Connor Carrick and Cale Fleury to Charlotte

Following their final game before the All-Star break, the Kraken have assigned Kole Lind, Connor Carrick and Cale Fleury to Charlotte.

Lind and Carrick both served as extras during their recall, while Fleury made his Seattle debut and appeared in two games - playing alongside his brother and former Checker Haydn.

The trio returns to a Charlotte squad that has two games remaining on their current road trip through the state of New York - visiting the Rochester Americans on Friday and the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday.

