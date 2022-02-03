Moose Announce Rescheduled Away Game

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Iowa Wild, announced today the rescheduled game date against Iowa on Mar. 21 (AHL Game #903).

Originally scheduled for Monday, Mar. 21 at 7 p.m. CT, the game has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

