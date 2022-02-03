Affiliate Report - February 2022

Each month this season, we're taking a look around the hockey world to check in on how the Checkers' two NHL affiliates are doing, how the call-ups are contributing, how former Checkers are faring and more - all presented by Tom Sauer and Prudential!

FLORIDA

23-7-5, 1st in the Atlantic

The Panthers hit the All-Star break still sitting as one of the league's top teams, leading the NHL in terms of points and holding the third-best points percentage. Florida boasts a myriad of impressive stats at the midway point of the season, including a staggering 23-3-0 record on home ice and an NHL-best +55 goal differential, while Jonathan Huberdeau continues to emerge as a superstar and heads into the break with the NHL scoring lead.

Leaders

Points - Jonathan Huberdeau (64), Sam Reinhart (44), Aaron Ekblad (41)

Goals - Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett (21), Anthony Duclair (19)

Assists - Jonathan Huberdeau (47), Aaron Ekblad (31), Sam Reinhart (28)

Familar Faces

Evan Fitzpatrick signed an NHL deal with Florida and earned his first recall

Former Checker Gustav Forsling ranks third among Florida defensemen in points

SEATTLE

15-27-4, 8th in the Pacific

The Kraken enter the All-Star break on a high note, beating the Islanders on Wednesday behind the franchise's first shutout courtesy of Philipp Grubauer. They remain in the Pacific Division cellar, trailing the 7th place Canucks by 12 points, but their 5-5-0 record ties them for the second-most wins over the last 10 games in the division.

Leaders

Points - Jared McCann (30), Jordan Eberle (26), Yanni Gourde (23)

Goals - Jared McCann (19), Jordan Eberle (12), Yanni Gourde (11)

Assists - Alex Wennberg (17), Jordan Eberle, Jaden Schwartz, Mark Giordano, Joonas Donskoi (14)

Familar Faces

Cale Fleury made his Seattle debut on Feb. 1 and skated alongside his brother and former Checker Haydn

Former Checker Morgan Geekie is one of nine skaters to appear in at least 40 games this season for Seattle

ALUMNI

Ten former Checkers will be competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics - Marcus Kruger, Joakim Nordstrom and Lucas Walmark (Sweden), Michael Fora (Switzerland), Saku Maenalanen (Finland), Michal Cajkovsky and Tomas Jurco (Slovakia), and Jeremy Smith, Jake Chelios and Ethan Werek (China)

Former Checkers captain Brett Sutter played in his 1,000 pro game on Jan. 27 with the Ontario Reign

Alex Nedeljkovic ranks seventh in the NHL in saves, leads all rookie goalies in wins and is tied for fourth among rookies in save percentage

Jake Bean ranks third among Columbus defensemen in points

Nicolas Roy is tied for sixth on Vegas in goals and ranks sixth in assists

Saku Maenalanen ranks third in SM-liiga in scoring

Brock McGinn ranks sixth on Pittsburgh in goals

Brody Sutter ranks second on Vienna in goals in Austria's top league

Anthony Camara leads Paradubice of the Czech league in goals

