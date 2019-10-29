U.S., Russian Teams to Compete in International Youth Sled Hockey Tournament
October 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - For the first time, Grand Rapids will host the International Youth Sled Hockey Invitational, drawing elite teams from across the United States and Russia. Grand Rapids' Junior Sled Wings will hit the ice against the Youth Russian National All-Star Sled Hockey Team, along with the Hope Inc. Hurricanes from Minnesota and North Dakota, and the Space Coast Blast from Florida.
Forty-five athletes with physical disabilities will participate in the inaugural tournament. Athletes range in age from 12 to 18. The Blast (2019), Hurricanes (2018) and Sled Wings (2015) represent three of the last five U.S. National Champions for youth sled hockey.
When: 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday
8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Patterson Ice Center, 2550 Patterson Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
Other highlights:
Grand Rapids vs. Russia scrimmage during Grand Rapids Griffins game - 7 p.m. Wednesday
Lunch, Games & Rides at Craig's Cruisers - 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday
Grand Rapids and Russia practice - 4-5 p.m. Thursday
Teams visit Grand Rapids Public Museum - 1-4 p.m. Friday
All-team practice - 4-5 p.m. Friday
The home team, the Grand Rapids Junior Sled Wings, is sponsored by Mary Free Bed's Wheelchair & Adaptive Sports Department, the Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation and Rinks to Links. It became the first junior-level sled hockey team in Michigan in 2001 and won a national title in 2015.
"We are excited for our athletes to have this very unique opportunity to play against top-level competition," said Junior Sled Wings Coach Steve Kozlowski. "This will be a great opportunity for socializing, culture and sportsmanship for all athletes."
Sled hockey follows traditional hockey rules, except participants sit on bladed sleds. Players use shortened hockey sticks with a blade on one end and a metal pick on the other, which enables them to propel across the ice. Sled hockey includes checking, penalties and hard shots.
The International Youth Sled Hockey Invitational event sponsors include the Griffins Youth Foundation, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Rinks to Links, Grand Rapids Griffins, Freedom Motors, Howie's Hockey Tape, DeWys Manufacturing, American Legion 459, Buhler Group, HighSchoolFanStand.com, and Mobility Sports.
International Youth Sled Hockey Invitational Game Schedule:
Saturday, Nov. 2
7:30 a.m. Game #1 - Space Coast vs Russia
8:45 a.m. Game #2 - Hope Inc. vs. Grand Rapids
1:00 p.m. Game #3 - Space Coast vs. Hope Inc.
2:15 p.m. Game #4 - Russia vs. Grand Rapids
Sunday, Nov. 3
8:30 a.m. Game #5 - Hope Inc. vs. Russia
8:40 a.m. Game #6 - Grand Rapids vs. Space Coast
12:30 p.m. Consolation Game - Teams TBD
1:45 p.m. Championship Game - Teams TBD
