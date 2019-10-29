San Jose Barracuda Announce Second Cuda Classroom Day

The San Jose Barracuda, proud AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, have announced a time change for the 2019-20 regular-season schedule to accommodate a second Cuda Classroom Day:

Monday, March 2, 2020 game against the Iowa Wild has a new start time of 11 a.m. PT.

About Cuda Classroom Day:

Calling all teachers and students! Looking for the perfect field trip for your school or classroom? Join us for Cuda Classroom Day on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 against the Bakersfield Condors (11 a.m.) and Monday, March 2, 2020 against the Iowa Wild (11 a.m.). Both games will be jam packed with education. This fun filled game will cover all your favorite school subjects and every student in attendance will receive a Barracuda activity book upon arrival.

