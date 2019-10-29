San Jose Barracuda Acquire Defenseman Marcus Crawford from Grand Rapids

SAN JOSE, CA - ï»¿The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has traded Forward Marcus Vela to the Grand Rapids Griffins (@GriffinsHockey) in exchange for Defenseman Marcus Crawford. Crawford will be immediately assigned to the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey).

"Going into today we have 18 forwards and only seven defensemen assigned to the AHL and ECHL," said Will. "This trade helps balance our depth. We're reassigning Marcus to Orlando and looking forward to having him be part of our organization."

As a rookie in 2018-19, Crawford, 22, skated in eight games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, registering zero points, four penalty minutes and a minus-two rating. In addition, Crawford appeared in 48 games with Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye), accumulating 26 points (three goals, 23 assists), 26 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating. This season, Crawford has skated in one game with Toledo, collecting one assist, two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating.

Prior to last season, the five-foot-11, 198-pound native of Ajax, Ontario, appeared in 252 games in the Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) with the Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey), totaling 149 points (23 goals, 126 assists), 174 penalty minutes and a minus-39 rating.

