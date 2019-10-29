Iowa Wild Announces Change of Start Time for March 2 Game
October 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild announced today a change to the team's 2019-20 schedule.
The Wild's March 2 contest against the San Jose Barracuda, originally scheduled for a 9:00 p.m. CT puck drop, will now begin at 1:00 p.m. CT. The game will still take place at SAP Center in San Jose.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
