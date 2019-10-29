Comets Announce Details of Military Appreciation Day

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets President Robert Esche announced today the details of the Comets 2019 Military Appreciation Day, which will take place at 3 pm on Monday, November 11, which is also Veterans Day.

The day will kick off at noon on the plaza of the Adirondack Bank Center, where a number of military-themed displays and activities will be present for children and their families. There will be vehicle and weapons displays, courtesy of the Second Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment of the NY Army National Guard, as well as a rock wall and gaming trailer provided by the NY Army National Guard. A 1 pm Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony will take place on the plaza and is open to the public.

During the National Anthem, fans are asked to all join in to pass two large American flags through the crowd. The anthem will be performed by Specialist Kathryn Verbitsky of the New York Army National Guard. The colors will be presented by the Second Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment of the NY Army National Guard.

The Comets will hit the ice against the Syracuse Crunch in custom camouflage "U" jerseys that also feature an American Flag and Purple Heart badge on the shoulders. The game-worn jerseys will be raffled and auctioned off immediately following the game, with all proceeds benefitting local Veterans organizations.

All fans in attendance on November 11 will receive a camouflage Comets wristband, as well as an American Flag. There will also be a limited amount of Nine Line x Comets apparel available in the AdPro team store, with all of the sales proceeds benefitting the military.

Additionally, all Veterans, active and former military, will be able to visit the Observer-Dispatch Fan Zone during the game to receive a Comets x Military hat. Proof of service is required, and there is a limit of one hat per person, while supplies last.

The Comets strongly encourage any Season Ticket Members who are not able to attend the matinee game to call the ticketing office to donate their tickets back to the organization so they can be gifted to a Veteran. Please call 315-790-9070 for more information. Tickets for the general public are available as well through the Box Office or online at empirestatetix.com. Ticket representatives will also be available at FanZone during Comets home games leading up to November 11.

