Blackwell Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Colin Blackwell from the Admirals. In addition, Milwaukee has assigned defenseman Adam Smith to the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

Blackwell has tallied a goal and two assists in eight games for the Admirals this season, his second with the team and fourth as a pro. He picked up two points (1g-1a) on Oct. 18 vs. Colorado and has recorded at least one shot in goal in all but one of Milwaukee's eight games. Last season, Blackwell made his NHL debut on Jan. 19, 2019 vs. Florida and went on to feature in six games for the Predators, averaging 9:44 of ice time. He finished his first campaign in Milwaukee with 26 points (14g-12a) in 43 games, and his 14 goals tied for fifth on the team.

Originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Blackwell played college hockey at Harvard University from 2011-16, posting 58 points (19g-39a) in 94 games. The Lawrence, Mass., native won an ECAC conference championship with the Crimson in 2014-15 and matched his career high in points with 19 (6g-13a) the following season, his senior campaign.

The Admirals are back in action tonight when they take on the Texas Stars at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

