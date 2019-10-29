Weekly: Penguins Enter November with Pair of Games against Division Foes
October 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - PENGUINS 1 at Binghamton 4
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's all-time undefeated streak against the Binghamton Devils franchise was stemmed at 11 games after a quick start by Brett Seney propelled the Devils to victory. Seney scored twice in the first four minutes of the game, giving Binghamton the early edge. Andrew Agozzino gave the Pens life in the third, but the Devils came right back with two more strikes (including an empty netter) to get the win.
Friday, Oct. 25 - PENGUINS 3 vs. San Antonio 5
The Penguins had a hot start in front of their home crowd, starting with goals by Stefan Noesen and Joseph Cramarossa in the first period. However, San Antonio's power play rattled off three goals as the game wore on, helping the Rampage earn the win in the two clubs' first meeting since Feb. 6, 2009.
Saturday, Oct. 26 - PENGUINS 5 vs. San Antonio 4 (OT)
Cramarossa scored the overtime game-winner on his 27th birthday, granting the Penguins revenge on the Rampage in their rematch from the night before. Noesen potted two power-play goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in regulation, and Jordy Bellerive tallied his first AHL goal with a man-advantage marker, too.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Nov. 1 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton takes on its turnpike rival for the second time this season. The Phantoms won the first meeting, 4-1, but the Penguins are 18-10-1-2 all-time at PPL Center.
Saturday, Nov. 2 - PENGUINS at Springfield
The Penguins and Thunderbirds go head-to-head for the first time this season on Saturday. Springfield's offense is headlined by former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defenseman Ethan Prow, who tops all AHL blueliners in assists (8) and points (9).
Ice Chips
- Stefan Noesen is tied for the league's overall lead in goals (9), and he is also tied for the second-most points in the AHL (12).
- Andrew Agozzino is on a five-game point streak, amassing eight points (3G-5A) in that time.
- Rookie defenseman Jon Lizotte is on a career-high three-game point streak, and his two assists on Saturday marked the first multi-point game of his pro career.
- With two assists on Friday, Macoy Erkamps recorded the first multi-point game of his AHL career.
- Before Saturday, the last time the Penguins scored three power-play goals in a game was Dec. 22, 2018 at Syracuse.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hartford 9 8 0 0 1 17 .944
2. Springfield 10 6 4 0 0 12 .600
3. Providence 10 5 3 0 2 12 .600
4.Hershey 9 4 3 1 1 10 .556
5. Lehigh Valley 7 3 1 1 2 9 .643
6. PENGUINS 9 4 4 1 0 9 .500
7. Charlotte 8 4 4 0 0 8 .500
8. Bridgeport 9 1 5 2 1 5 .278
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Stefan Noesen 9 9 3 12
Andrew Agozzino 8 3 6 9
David Warsofksy 9 1 6 7
Jake Lucchini* 9 2 2 4
Sam Miletic 9 1 3 4
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Emil Larmi* 3 1-1-1 4.05 .882 0
Casey DeSmith 7 3-3-0 3.46 .880 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Nov. 1 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 2 Springfield MassMutual Center 7:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Fri, Oct. 25 (D) Reid McNeill Signed to PTO
Sat, Oct. 26 (D) Zach Trotman Reassigned by PIT
Mon, Oct. 28 (C) Joseph Blandisi Reassigned by PIT
Mon, Oct. 28 (LW) Adam Johnson Reassigned by PIT
Tue, Oct. 29 (D) Reid McNeill Released from PTO
Tue, Oct. 29 (C) Ryan Scarfo Reassigned to WHL
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2019
- Weekly: Penguins Enter November with Pair of Games against Division Foes - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Announce Details of Military Appreciation Day - Utica Comets
- Griffins Finish out Homestand, Head to Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Reassign Forward Ivanyuzhenkov and Goaltender Sawchenko to ECHL - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch to Kickoff Movember Presented by Upstate University Hospital November 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackwell Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Reassigns Dmitry Sokolov to Allen - Iowa Wild
- Predators Sign Captain Roman Josi to Eight-Year Contract - Milwaukee Admirals
- Kings Recall Carl Grundstrom - Ontario Reign
- Devils Sign Stanley Cup Champion Kyle Cumiskey - Binghamton Devils
- Red Wings Recall Joe Hicketts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game 8 Preview: Chicago at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Bridgeport Report - Week 4 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Cornell Recalled from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Weekly: Penguins Enter November with Pair of Games against Division Foes
- Cramarossa Celebrates Birthday with OT-Winner
- Penguins Lose to Rampage, 5-3
- Penguins Sign Reid McNeill to PTO
- Penguins Fall to Devils, 4-1