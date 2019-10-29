Weekly: Penguins Enter November with Pair of Games against Division Foes

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - PENGUINS 1 at Binghamton 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's all-time undefeated streak against the Binghamton Devils franchise was stemmed at 11 games after a quick start by Brett Seney propelled the Devils to victory. Seney scored twice in the first four minutes of the game, giving Binghamton the early edge. Andrew Agozzino gave the Pens life in the third, but the Devils came right back with two more strikes (including an empty netter) to get the win.

Friday, Oct. 25 - PENGUINS 3 vs. San Antonio 5

The Penguins had a hot start in front of their home crowd, starting with goals by Stefan Noesen and Joseph Cramarossa in the first period. However, San Antonio's power play rattled off three goals as the game wore on, helping the Rampage earn the win in the two clubs' first meeting since Feb. 6, 2009.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - PENGUINS 5 vs. San Antonio 4 (OT)

Cramarossa scored the overtime game-winner on his 27th birthday, granting the Penguins revenge on the Rampage in their rematch from the night before. Noesen potted two power-play goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in regulation, and Jordy Bellerive tallied his first AHL goal with a man-advantage marker, too.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Nov. 1 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton takes on its turnpike rival for the second time this season. The Phantoms won the first meeting, 4-1, but the Penguins are 18-10-1-2 all-time at PPL Center.

Saturday, Nov. 2 - PENGUINS at Springfield

The Penguins and Thunderbirds go head-to-head for the first time this season on Saturday. Springfield's offense is headlined by former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defenseman Ethan Prow, who tops all AHL blueliners in assists (8) and points (9).

Ice Chips

- Stefan Noesen is tied for the league's overall lead in goals (9), and he is also tied for the second-most points in the AHL (12).

- Andrew Agozzino is on a five-game point streak, amassing eight points (3G-5A) in that time.

- Rookie defenseman Jon Lizotte is on a career-high three-game point streak, and his two assists on Saturday marked the first multi-point game of his pro career.

- With two assists on Friday, Macoy Erkamps recorded the first multi-point game of his AHL career.

- Before Saturday, the last time the Penguins scored three power-play goals in a game was Dec. 22, 2018 at Syracuse.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 9 8 0 0 1 17 .944

2. Springfield 10 6 4 0 0 12 .600

3. Providence 10 5 3 0 2 12 .600

4.Hershey 9 4 3 1 1 10 .556

5. Lehigh Valley 7 3 1 1 2 9 .643

6. PENGUINS 9 4 4 1 0 9 .500

7. Charlotte 8 4 4 0 0 8 .500

8. Bridgeport 9 1 5 2 1 5 .278

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Stefan Noesen 9 9 3 12

Andrew Agozzino 8 3 6 9

David Warsofksy 9 1 6 7

Jake Lucchini* 9 2 2 4

Sam Miletic 9 1 3 4

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Emil Larmi* 3 1-1-1 4.05 .882 0

Casey DeSmith 7 3-3-0 3.46 .880 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Nov. 1 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 2 Springfield MassMutual Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Oct. 25 (D) Reid McNeill Signed to PTO

Sat, Oct. 26 (D) Zach Trotman Reassigned by PIT

Mon, Oct. 28 (C) Joseph Blandisi Reassigned by PIT

Mon, Oct. 28 (LW) Adam Johnson Reassigned by PIT

Tue, Oct. 29 (D) Reid McNeill Released from PTO

Tue, Oct. 29 (C) Ryan Scarfo Reassigned to WHL

