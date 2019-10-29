Barracuda Reassign Forward Ivanyuzhenkov and Goaltender Sawchenko to ECHL

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has reassigned Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov (AR-tem EYE-ven-YO-Shehn-kov) to the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) and Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko (@Chunko31) to the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans) of the ECHL (@ECHL). Neither player has appeared in a game with the Barracuda in their career.

In two seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede), Ivanyuzhenkov, 21, appeared in 115 games, totaling 83 points (47 goals, 36 assists) and 263 penalty minutes. In 2018-19, the Podolsk, Russia native led the Stamped in scoring (50), T-first in goals (26), first in penalty minutes (142), T-first in game-winning goals (4) and finished first in shots (146). During the playoffs, Ivanyuzhenkov paced the league with 36 penalty minutes in nine playoff games.

Prior to joining the Stampede, the six-foot-three, 235-pound forward appeared in two KHL contests with Vityaz Podolsk during the 2016-17 campaign. In addition, he skated in 45 games in the Russian junior ranks with the MHL's Russkie Vityazi Chekhov, collecting 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and 167 penalty minutes.

Sawchenko, 21, was assigned to Orlando on September 29 but did not appear in a game with the Solar Bears before he was recalled to the Barracuda on October 18.

The Barracuda signed the Edmonton, Alberta native to a two-year AHL contract on March 29, 2019.

Prior to this season, the six-foot-one, 175-pound netminder appeared in 34 games over two years at the University of Alberta, where he went 28-4-1 with a 1.74 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Before his collegiate career, Sawchenko spent four seasons with WHL's (@TheWHL) Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) where he was teammates with Sharks prospects Noah Gregor and Jayden Halbgewachs.

