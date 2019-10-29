Kings Recall Carl Grundstrom

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled forward Carl Grundstrom from Ontario.

The 21-year-old Grundstrom (born Dec. 1, 1997) is a 6-0, 201-pound native of Umea, Sweden who registered seven points (5-2=7), four penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating in five games since his assignment to Ontario on Oct. 18. At the time of his recall, he ranks tied for the team lead in goals (tied for seventh in the league) and in plus/minus (tied for fifth in the league). His 1.75 pts/gm rank third league-wide. Earlier this season, Grundstrom appeared in one game with the Kings, recording an assist (0-1=1).

