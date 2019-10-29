Syracuse Crunch to Kickoff Movember Presented by Upstate University Hospital November 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are kicking off Movember presented by Upstate University Hospital on Friday, Nov. 1 when the team hosts the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7 p.m.

Throughout November, also known as Movember, the Crunch encourage fans to grow mustaches and beards to help raise awareness for men's prostate health. The Crunch will also hold a silent auction during the Nov. 1 game with all funds benefiting the Prostate Cancer Care and Research Fund at Upstate.

Tickets to Movember presented by Upstate University Hospital are $19 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Prostate Cancer Care and Research Fund. To purchase tickets, visit the Crunch office at 800 S. State St. or call the club at 315-473-4444 using the code word Movember.

Proper management of prostate cancer requires more than the ability to perform an operation. It involves making informed judgments about a complex disease process-from diagnosis to performing active treatment in those who may be considered high-risk. Most importantly, it also includes avoiding unnecessary treatment.

Upstate's Prostate Cancer Team understands this-and so much more. They understand that having highly trained specialists utilizing the latest technology provides patients with the most up-to-date treatment options. They understand the importance of collaboration. That's why they work with the nation's foremost public research institutions that include close partnerships with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI). And it's why this team consists of professionals from a host of specialties-including urology, radiation oncology, medical oncology, pathology, surgery, radiology, social work, nursing and psychology-who coordinate care so each patient receives the care that's right for him, delivered by experts in each applied field. Among Upstate's Prostate experts are a group of outstanding, comprehensive, world class researchers studying molecular mechanisms and new treatments for prostate cancer.

