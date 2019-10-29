Mahura Recalled, Guhle Assigned to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Josh Mahura from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the club has assigned defenseman Brendan Guhle to San Diego.

Mahura, 21 (5/5/98), has collected 1-4=5 points in 17 career NHL games with Anaheim. Mahura made his NHL debut with the Ducks last season, scoring his first career NHL goal Dec. 20, 2018 at Boston. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman also appeared in 40 AHL games with San Diego last season, earning 1-18=19 points. Mahura led Gulls defensemen in assists and co-led in points during the 2018-19 campaign. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura went scoreless in six games with the Gulls this season.

Guhle, 22 (7/29/97), earned 0-3=3 points with a +3 rating in seven games with the Ducks this season. Acquired from Buffalo with a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft in exchange for Brandon Montour Feb. 24, 2019, Guhle has registered 0-9=9 points in 36 career NHL games with the Ducks and Sabres. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has appeared in 112 career AHL games, collecting 15-44=59 points with Rochester.

