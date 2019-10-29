Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Jayson Megna
October 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jayson Megna has been recalled by the Avalanche. Megna has posted three goals and one assist in seven AHL contests with the Eagles.
Megna, 29, spent the 2018-19 campaign with the AHL's Hershey Bears, producing 43 points (20g/23a) in 71 games during the regular season and added eight points (4g/4a) in nine postseason outings. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native has recorded 20 points (10g/10a) in 113 career NHL contests with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He has tallied 173 points (83g/90a) in 319 total AHL regular-season games with the Eagles, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Utica Comets and Hershey, while adding 21 points (8g/13a) in 42 total postseason contests.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to Pechanga Arena to take on the San Diego Gulls on Friday, November 1st at 8:00pm MT.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
