Springfield Thunderbirds Recall D Dylan MacPherson from Greenville (ECHL)
October 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled defenseman Dylan MacPherson from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.
MacPherson, 21, has tallied one assist for Greenville over his first five ECHL games in this, his rookie season. He signed with the Thunderbirds on July 8, agreeing to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract. He skated in two games with the Thunderbirds late in the 2018-19 season, tallying one assist and a +2 rating.
Prior to turning pro, MacPherson, a native of Redcliff, AB, skated in 181 WHL games with the Medicine Hat Tigers, putting up 43 points (6g, 37a), 36 penalty minutes, and a +15 rating.
The Thunderbirds carry a four-game winning streak into a pair of home-ice tilts at the MassMutual Center this weekend, as they face the Hershey Bears on Friday and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. on both nights.
For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2019
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Jayson Megna - Colorado Eagles
- Detroit Assigns Svechnikov to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- U.S., Russian Teams to Compete in International Youth Sled Hockey Tournament - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Host First Dog Days & Winning Weekdays Wednesday at BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Weekly #4: Three in Three on Tap as Bears Open November - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Second Cuda Classroom Day - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild Announces Change of Start Time for March 2 Game - Iowa Wild
- Springfield Thunderbirds Recall D Dylan MacPherson from Greenville (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Weekly: Penguins Enter November with Pair of Games against Division Foes - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Announce Details of Military Appreciation Day - Utica Comets
- Griffins Finish out Homestand, Head to Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Reassign Forward Ivanyuzhenkov and Goaltender Sawchenko to ECHL - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch to Kickoff Movember Presented by Upstate University Hospital November 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackwell Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Reassigns Dmitry Sokolov to Allen - Iowa Wild
- Predators Sign Captain Roman Josi to Eight-Year Contract - Milwaukee Admirals
- Kings Recall Carl Grundstrom - Ontario Reign
- Devils Sign Stanley Cup Champion Kyle Cumiskey - Binghamton Devils
- Red Wings Recall Joe Hicketts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game 8 Preview: Chicago at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Bridgeport Report - Week 4 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Cornell Recalled from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Springfield Thunderbirds Recall D Dylan MacPherson from Greenville (ECHL)
- T-Birds Complete Weekend Sweep on Backs of Driedger, Borgstrom
- T-Birds Show Resilience in Comeback Win over Belleville
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Jack Rodewald from Ottawa Senators
- Tippett, Toninato Lead T-Birds' Offensive Explosion in Bridgeport