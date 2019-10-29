Springfield Thunderbirds Recall D Dylan MacPherson from Greenville (ECHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled defenseman Dylan MacPherson from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

MacPherson, 21, has tallied one assist for Greenville over his first five ECHL games in this, his rookie season. He signed with the Thunderbirds on July 8, agreeing to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract. He skated in two games with the Thunderbirds late in the 2018-19 season, tallying one assist and a +2 rating.

Prior to turning pro, MacPherson, a native of Redcliff, AB, skated in 181 WHL games with the Medicine Hat Tigers, putting up 43 points (6g, 37a), 36 penalty minutes, and a +15 rating.

The Thunderbirds carry a four-game winning streak into a pair of home-ice tilts at the MassMutual Center this weekend, as they face the Hershey Bears on Friday and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. on both nights.

