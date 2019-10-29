Devils Sign Stanley Cup Champion Kyle Cumiskey

October 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed defenseman Kyle Cumiskey to a professional tryout contract. The announcement came from Binghamton's General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Cumiskey, 32, played 35 games last season for the Providence Bruins and recorded three goals and 15 assists for 18 points. The defenseman also appeared in one game with the Toronto Marlies and 11 games with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

The Abbotsford, BC native captured a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2014-15. Prior to his professional career, Cumiskey helped the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets to a Memorial Cup Championship in 2003-04 and a WHL Championship in 2004-05.

In 260 regular-season American Hockey League games with Albany, Lake Erie, Syracuse, Rockford, Toronto, and Providence, Cumiskey has 25 goals and 99 assists. Cumiskey has nine goals and 26 assists in 139 NHL games with Colorado and Chicago.

He was a 2005 seventh-round pick (222nd overall) of the Avalanche.

After three games on the road, the Devils return home Wednesday, November 6 and Saturday, November 9, both against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. November 9 is Military Appreciation Night presented by Lockheed Martin. All current and former military can get FREE tickets to the game with a valid Military ID at the front office on the third floor of th arena. Also, it's a specialty jersey night with a postgame jersey auction to benefit charity. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.