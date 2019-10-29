Griffins Acquire Marcus Vela from Barracuda
October 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday acquired forward Marcus Vela from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for defenseman Marcus Crawford. Vela will report to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
In his first full professional season, Vela, 22, has skated in three games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, recording one assist and six penalty minutes.
A seventh-round selection, 190th overall, by the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Vela made his pro debut with the Barracuda at the end of the 2018-19 campaign and contributed two assists in six appearances.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward is coming off a four-year career at the University of New Hampshire where he amassed 58 points (24-34-58) and 112 PIM in 135 games from 2015-19. As a senior and team captain in 2018-19, he ranked seventh on the Wildcats in scoring behind career highs in both points (18) and assists (12).
A Burnaby, British Columbia, native, Vela played in 104 games with the Langley Rivermen of the British Columbia Hockey League from 2013-15 and netted 68 points (31-37-68). He was selected to represent Canada West at the 2014 World Junior A Challenge.
As a rookie last season, Crawford split his time between Grand Rapids and Toledo, appearing in eight games with the Griffins and recording 26 points (3-23-26) in 46 contests with the Walleye. In one game with Toledo this season, Crawford has one assist.
The Griffins (5-2-0-1) have won three straight games and will conclude their four-game homestand on Wednesday against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m.
Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Forward Marcus Vela with the San Jose Barracuda
(San Jose Barracuda)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2019
- Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at Milwaukee 6 - Texas Stars
- Mahura Recalled, Guhle Assigned to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- San Jose Barracuda Acquire Defenseman Marcus Crawford from Grand Rapids - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Acquire Marcus Vela from Barracuda - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Defenseman Chris Wideman Launches Wideman's Warriors Military Ticket Program - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Jayson Megna - Colorado Eagles
- Detroit Assigns Svechnikov to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- U.S., Russian Teams to Compete in International Youth Sled Hockey Tournament - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Host First Dog Days & Winning Weekdays Wednesday at BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Weekly #4: Three in Three on Tap as Bears Open November - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Second Cuda Classroom Day - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild Announces Change of Start Time for March 2 Game - Iowa Wild
- Springfield Thunderbirds Recall D Dylan MacPherson from Greenville (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Weekly: Penguins Enter November with Pair of Games against Division Foes - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Announce Details of Military Appreciation Day - Utica Comets
- Griffins Finish out Homestand, Head to Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Reassign Forward Ivanyuzhenkov and Goaltender Sawchenko to ECHL - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch to Kickoff Movember Presented by Upstate University Hospital November 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackwell Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Reassigns Dmitry Sokolov to Allen - Iowa Wild
- Predators Sign Captain Roman Josi to Eight-Year Contract - Milwaukee Admirals
- Kings Recall Carl Grundstrom - Ontario Reign
- Devils Sign Stanley Cup Champion Kyle Cumiskey - Binghamton Devils
- Red Wings Recall Joe Hicketts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game 8 Preview: Chicago at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Bridgeport Report - Week 4 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Cornell Recalled from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.