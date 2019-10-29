Hogs Host First Dog Days & Winning Weekdays Wednesday at BMO
October 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are set to open a five-game homestand this Wednesday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop against the San Antonio Rampage is 7 p.m. and the contest is the first Dog Days game of the season, in which fans are invited to bring their dog to the game for just $2.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30 VS. SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE
Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
WIFR Sellout Night: Channel 23 WIFR has bought out the BMO for Wednesday's contest. Fans can print a voucher HERE to redeem up to four free tickets to the IceHogs game against the Rampage.
Wednesday Dog Days: For just $2, fans can bring their dog to the BMO Harris Bank Center for Wednesday's game against the Rampage. Seating for fans with dogs is Sections 201-202. Proceeds from all dog tickets will be benefit local animal shelters.
Please note, fans who wish to bring their dog to the game will be required to provide the dog's registration number and county of registration at the game before being admitted into the BMO Harris Bank Center.
In addition, hot dogs will be available for purchase for just $2 at concessions on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse.
Craft Beer/Whiskey Specials: Wednesday's contest will also feature free whiskey samples and $5 craft beer specials in River City Pub, which is located behind section 111.
Winning Weekday: If the IceHogs win on Wednesday, fans can exchange their ticket stub from the game for a FREE ticket to Rockford's upcoming weekday home game on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com.
Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.
Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.
