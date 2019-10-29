San Diego Gulls Defenseman Chris Wideman Launches Wideman's Warriors Military Ticket Program

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's defenseman Chris Wideman has launched Wideman's Warriors, a charity ticket program benefitting military families in the San Diego region. Wideman's Warriors will donate a minimum of four tickets to every Gulls home game in 2019-20 to families supported by Armed Services YMCA and the Wounded Warrior Project.

"San Diego is one of the largest military communities in our country, and as an American I wanted to give back to not only those who have protected and served our country, but the families that support current or former troops," said Gulls defenseman Chris Wideman. "My parents instilled the importance to have the utmost respect for military families and first responders, and I am grateful and thankful for all that they do for our communities. I am excited to work with Armed Services YMCA and the Wounded Warrior Project to create a program that benefits and enriches the lives of military families in San Diego."

A native of St. Louis, Mo., Wideman will host the families at each contest and invite the individuals in attendance for a personal meet and greet and photo opportunity following each contest. Wideman will also donate funds at the conclusion of the season to benefit Armed Services YMCA and the Wounded Warrior Project.

The 5-10, 190-pound defenseman will also participate in Armed Services YMCA's Operation Hero, a no-cost afterschool program tailored to the unique struggles of military children designed to help military kids get back on track in school and at home.

For more information on Wideman's Warriors or to make a donation, visit SanDiegoGulls.com/WidemansWarriors.

