Bears Weekly #4: Three in Three on Tap as Bears Open November

October 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears finished the opening month of the new season with a record of 4-3-1-1, but the Chocolate and White are coming off a pair of losses to end October. As the calendar progresses into November, the Bears are set to play three games in three nights on back-to-back weekends to open the month, including a game at Springfield this Friday, before returning home to host Providence Saturday, and Syracuse on Sunday.

Last Wednesday, the Bears visited Rochester and fell to the Amerks by a score of 5-1. After a scoreless first period, the Bears surrendered three goals in the second stanza, and two more in the final frame. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had the lone goal for Hershey, extending his point streak to four games.

Hershey then hosted Utica last Saturday evening at the Giant Center, falling to the undefeated Comets, 2-1, in a shootout. The Bears held the top scoring team in the league to just 20 shots, but Reid Boucher's shootout goal was the difference in the victory for Utica.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Tickets to all home games are on sale now at the Giant Center Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

-Friday, Nov. 1 at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

-Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Providence, 7 p.m.

College Night

-Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. Syracuse, 5 p.m.

David A. Smith Printing Team Photo Night (First 5,000 fans), Team Autograph Night

WEEKLY PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 10:30 a.m., Giant Center

Thursday, Oct. 31: 9:30 a.m., Giant Center

Friday, Nov. 1: 11:15 a.m., Morning Skate, MassMutual Center

Saturday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m., Morning Skate, Giant Center

*Practice schedule subject to change. Follow @TheHersheyBears on Twitter for updates.

#HersheyBearsCares Events This Week

The Bears are committed to giving back to the local community. On Wednesday, players will visit Hershey Elementary School from 1:30-2 p.m.

Upcoming Dave & Busters Appearance

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Shane Gersich, Liam O'Brien, Garrett Pilon, Mike Sgarbossa, and Coco are scheduled to appear at Dave & Busters in Camp Hill from 6-8 p.m. Players are subject to change.

MAILLET FINDS WAY: Hershey forward Philippe Maillet broke through in last Saturday's contest, striking for his first goal as a member of the Chocolate and White in the 2-1 shootout loss to Utica. The 26-year-old forward was signed to a two-year deal by the Washington Capitals in July after posting 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists) last season with the Ontario Reign. The Quebec native has collected three points (one goal, two assists) so far in nine games with the Bears this season. He was named Hershey's PSECU Player of the Week.

KILLER KALE: Forward Kale Kessy made quite the first impression to Bears fans at Giant Center in last Saturday's contest. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound winger engaged in a heavyweight fight with Utica's Vincent Arseneau in the third period. The forward has racked up 11 penalty minutes in two games with the Bears, and is only three penalty minutes from 1000 in his professional career in the AHL and ECHL. Kessy's next game will also be the 300th of his pro career.

SHORTY WANNA RIDE: The Bears have scored three shorthanded goals over the first nine games of the season. No other team in the AHL has more than two shorthanded goals. By striking three times a man down, the Bears have already equaled the total output of shorthanded goals they had during the 2018-19 campaign. Hershey's penalty kill enters this week at 28-for-33, good for 84.8 percent, a mark that is 13th in the American Hockey League.

BETTER START: Hershey's record of 4-3-1-1 in the month of October is a step in the right direction for a better start to a season. It marks the first time the Bears have had a winning record in the season's opening month since the 2016-17 campaign. That year, Hershey finished the month with a record of 3-2-2-0.

BEARS BITES: This weekend marks Hershey's first three in three of the season. In total the Bears have eight different three in threes this season...Vitek Vanecek's next appearance will be the 150th of his professional career while Philippe Maillet next game is the 150th of his AHL and pro career...Hershey has allowed the first goal of the game in five straight contests, and seven times overall this season. In those games, however, the Bears are 3-2-1-1...The Bears are 12-4-1-1 versus Friday's opponent, the Springfield Thunderbirds, since the 2016-17 season. Hershey is also an impressive 6-2-0-1 at the MassMutual Center in that stretch...Sunday marks Syracuse's lone visit to the Giant Center this season. The Crunch went 2-0-0-0 in the season series last year versus the Bears.

