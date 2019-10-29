Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at Milwaukee 6

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Conner Bleackley hit the crossbar on a breakaway in the first period as the game remained scoreless. The teams combined for 25 shots in the opening period without a score.

- Emil Djuse scored on the Stars fourth power play chance in the game to make it 2-1 in the second period.

- Joel L'Esperance scored the Stars second goal, tying the game at 2-2 in the third period with his third goal of the season.

- The Stars surrendered four goals in the third period after tying the game to make it 6-4.

- It was the second time this year that the Stars have produced over 40 shots on net.

NEXT GAME:

- Friday, Nov. 1 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Saturday, Nov. 2 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center

- Saturday, Nov. 9| 7:00 PM - vs. Colorado Eagles at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Monday, Nov. 11 | 4:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place

OCTOBER 29, 2019

UWM Panther Arena - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Texas Stars - 2, Milwaukee Admirals- 6

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ADMIRALS 0 2 4 6

STARS 0 1 1 2

Shots PEN-PIM PP

ADMIRALS 35 5-10:00 0/2

STARS 42 3-6:00 1/4

STARS : 3-5-0-2 (2-2-0-0 | HOME) (1-3-0-2 | AWAY)

ADMIRALS: 4-2-1-2 (2-0-1-1 | HOME) (1-2-0-1 | AWAY)

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Connor Ingram (MIL) Laurent Dauphin (MIL) Daniel Carr (MIL)

