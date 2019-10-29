Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at Milwaukee 6
October 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Conner Bleackley hit the crossbar on a breakaway in the first period as the game remained scoreless. The teams combined for 25 shots in the opening period without a score.
- Emil Djuse scored on the Stars fourth power play chance in the game to make it 2-1 in the second period.
- Joel L'Esperance scored the Stars second goal, tying the game at 2-2 in the third period with his third goal of the season.
- The Stars surrendered four goals in the third period after tying the game to make it 6-4.
- It was the second time this year that the Stars have produced over 40 shots on net.
NEXT GAME:
- Friday, Nov. 1 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Nov. 2 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center
- Saturday, Nov. 9| 7:00 PM - vs. Colorado Eagles at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Monday, Nov. 11 | 4:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place
OCTOBER 29, 2019
UWM Panther Arena - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Texas Stars - 2, Milwaukee Admirals- 6
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ADMIRALS 0 2 4 6
STARS 0 1 1 2
Shots PEN-PIM PP
ADMIRALS 35 5-10:00 0/2
STARS 42 3-6:00 1/4
STARS : 3-5-0-2 (2-2-0-0 | HOME) (1-3-0-2 | AWAY)
ADMIRALS: 4-2-1-2 (2-0-1-1 | HOME) (1-2-0-1 | AWAY)
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Connor Ingram (MIL) Laurent Dauphin (MIL) Daniel Carr (MIL)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2019
- Admirals Break out in Win over Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at Milwaukee 6 - Texas Stars
- Mahura Recalled, Guhle Assigned to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- San Jose Barracuda Acquire Defenseman Marcus Crawford from Grand Rapids - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Acquire Marcus Vela from Barracuda - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Defenseman Chris Wideman Launches Wideman's Warriors Military Ticket Program - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Jayson Megna - Colorado Eagles
- Detroit Assigns Svechnikov to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- U.S., Russian Teams to Compete in International Youth Sled Hockey Tournament - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Host First Dog Days & Winning Weekdays Wednesday at BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Weekly #4: Three in Three on Tap as Bears Open November - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Second Cuda Classroom Day - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild Announces Change of Start Time for March 2 Game - Iowa Wild
- Springfield Thunderbirds Recall D Dylan MacPherson from Greenville (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Weekly: Penguins Enter November with Pair of Games against Division Foes - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Announce Details of Military Appreciation Day - Utica Comets
- Griffins Finish out Homestand, Head to Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Reassign Forward Ivanyuzhenkov and Goaltender Sawchenko to ECHL - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch to Kickoff Movember Presented by Upstate University Hospital November 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackwell Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Reassigns Dmitry Sokolov to Allen - Iowa Wild
- Predators Sign Captain Roman Josi to Eight-Year Contract - Milwaukee Admirals
- Kings Recall Carl Grundstrom - Ontario Reign
- Devils Sign Stanley Cup Champion Kyle Cumiskey - Binghamton Devils
- Red Wings Recall Joe Hicketts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game 8 Preview: Chicago at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Bridgeport Report - Week 4 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Cornell Recalled from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.