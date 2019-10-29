Detroit Assigns Svechnikov to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned forward Evgeny Svechnikov to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Svechnikov, 22, has split this season between Detroit and Grand Rapids, showing two penalty minutes and averaging 8:19 of ice time in four games with the Red Wings, and posting four points (1-3-4) and 11 PIM in three appearances with the Griffins. Svechnikov missed all of 2018-19 due to injury.

Selected 19th overall by the Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Svechnikov has skated in 20 NHL games since 2016-17, tallying four points (2-2-4) and 10 PIM. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward became the 164th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit on April 3, 2017 vs. Ottawa.

A native of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, Svechnikov made his North American pro debut with the Griffins during the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs and has skated in 134 regular season contests with Grand Rapids, accounting for 78 points (28-50-78) and 131 PIM. He has tallied 14 points (6-8-14) while suiting up in 26 career Calder Cup Playoff games and helped the Griffins hoist the Calder Cup as a rookie in 2016-17.

The Griffins (5-2-0-1) have won three straight games and will conclude their four-game homestand on Wednesday against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m.

